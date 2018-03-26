Warrick County Commissioners Work To Fight Derelict Properties

The Warrick County Commissioners say they are no strangers to delinquent properties. As long time residents of the county, they’ve seen it themselves, and as commissioners they field phone calls on it, as well.

Cleaning up these properties at no cost to the taxpayer was one of the things Commission President Dan Saylor ran on. During the Warrick County Commissioners meeting Monday an ordinance that would help that mission was voted for.

The ordinance was drafted by Warrick County Attorney Todd Glass. It focuses on two major nuisances; overgrown vegetation like weeds or grass, and appliances left on the property like inoperable auto parts.

As it stands right now, when the county has to clean the mess it’s at the expense of the taxpayer without any rebate. This ordinance would put the costs onto the property owner. That’s not to say they will receive and invoice immediately. There’s a long process of warnings, meetings and appeals that a property owner can go through before they see any bill.

Saylor says he is excited about the prospect of this ordinance. It will, hopefully, mean lighter taxes and higher property values.

It was a first reading so the ordinance isn’t a law yet. At the next Warrick County Commissioners meeting a public comment section will be available before the second and third readings.

Comments

comments