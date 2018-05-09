Warrick County Care Awards Breakfast In Newburgh

The 5th annual Warrick County Cares(WCC) I CARE Awards Breakfast will beheld to honor youth, individuals, and organizations. These nominees go above and beyond to serve the Warrick County community and contribute to the well-being of its citizens. Wcc I Care Awards will be held May 10, 2018 8:30 to 9:30am at the Newburgh Chandler Public Library. Nominees at todays event were collected from around Warrick County in 3 different categories. The 3 categories were organization, individual, and youth, along with Coalition Member Of The Year. WCC Coalition members will chose the awardees.

Warrick County youth will present Through The Eyes of Youth, A Photo-voice Project partnered with Purdue University and Purdue Extension. This will highlight the access to healthy food in the community.

Nominees

Organizations:

Castle High School Riley Dance Marathon

Indiana DNR District 7

Castle North Middle School Generation Club

Youth:

Delanie Potts, Tecumseh Middle School student

Sarah Russell, Boonville High School student

Individual:

Brennan Phillips – Drug Court Attorney

Gene Raber – Principal, Lynnville Elementary School

Melissa Nicholson – Edward Jones & Community Volunteer

Pam Lene – Warrick County CASA & Community Volunteer

Officer Mike Dietsch – School Resource Officer, Warrick County Sheriff Office

For more information about WCC, please visit www.warrickcountycares.org or call 812-421-8336 x105.

