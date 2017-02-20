Home Indiana Newburgh Warrick County Authorities Searching for Missing 16 Year Old February 20th, 2017 Amanda Decker Newburgh Pinterest

Authorities in Warrick County are searching for a missing 16 year old Castle High School student. Authorities on scene say he was last seen near Castle High School Monday night, just before 9 o’clock.

16 year old George Economou was at a robotics meeting at the high school with a group of students. He last contacted his family around 8:20 PM Monday. When his mother arrived to pick him up, he was gone.

George has Asperger’s. He has brown hair and was wearing glasses, a red shirt and jeans when he left Castle High School Monday night.

This is an active search. If you think you’ve seen him, please call authorities right away.

