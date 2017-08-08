Home Indiana Warrick County School Board Approves Service Animal Policy August 8th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

The Warrick County school board approves the service animal policy for schools across the district.

In a 7-0 vote, the school board approved the ruling Monday night, to accommodate students with disabilities who need a service animal with them at school.

Companion animals or emotional support animals will not fall into this category.

Animals that do fall into this list include seeing eye dogs, animals that help the hearing impaired, and animals that help those with mobility impairments.

Here’s a look at the policy:

It is the policy of the Warrick County School Corporation (WCSC) to accommodate individuals with disabilities accompanied by a service animal in its corporation buildings, classrooms, and at all school functions as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Indiana Code. The superintendent shall establish regulations to allow individuals with disabilities to be accompanied by service animals.

This policy applies to all service animals utilized by student and adults in the Corporation.

I. Definitions:

a. A “service animal” is a dog or a miniature horse that is individually trained to take specific action or perform tasks to assist an individual with a disability. The tasks performed by the service animal must be directly related to the person’s disability. Service animals perform some of the functions and tasks that individuals with disabilities cannot perform themselves.

There are several tasks that service animals perform for individuals with disabilities. Examples include but are not limited to, animals that:

– assist individuals who are blind/have severe sight impairments as “seeing eye” or “guide” dogs

– alert individuals with hearing impairments to sounds

– pull wheelchairs or carry and pick-up items for individuals with mobility impairments

– assist individuals with mobility impairments with balance

b. A “companion animal” is an animal that provides solely emotional support, well-being, therapy, comfort or companionship. A “companion animal” does not meet the definition of a “service animal”.

c. An “individual with a disability” is a person who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities, a person who has a history or record of such impairment, or a person who is perceived by others as having such impairment.

