The Warrick County Fair is getting underway Monday night in Boonville. There is a full week of fun and excitement at the fair including Monday night’s motocross.

That comes complete with a live LED and fire show on the free stage at 7:30 p.m.

The rides started up Monday night at 5:30 p.m. and people can get wristbands for unlimited rides for $18.

The fair runs from July 17th through the 22nd, there will be events in the arena throughout the week.

