Warrick Co. Man Sentenced In Large-Scale Theft Conspiracy

A Warrick County man is sentenced for his role in a large-scale theft conspiracy. 42-year-old Michael Rupert received 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit interstate transport of stolen property and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen property.

Rupert managed and operated a Newburgh company called Deal Makers, which bought and sold valuable goods. Authorities say from July 2013, until June 2014, Rupert was part of a conspiracy that would steal high-end items from stores in the Evansville area then sell them on eBay.

Michael Rupert admitted to stealing from numerous department stores in the area, stealing high-end items then selling those items on eBay. Those items include power tools, electronics, purses, vacuum cleaners and wallets.

Last year, Kyle N. Hudson, one of Rupert’s co-conspirators, was found guilty in federal court. The other conspirators were prosecuted by the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael Rupert will be under two years of supervision following his release from prison. Rupert will also have to pay $136,246 in restitution, and forfeit funds seized in a bank account and PayPal account he controlled.

