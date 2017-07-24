44News | Evansville, IN

Warrick Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Crash that Killed Teen

July 24th, 2017 Indiana

The man accused of being responsible for a crash that killed a 15-year-old last year admits to driving drunk.

Osiel Marroquin pleaded guilty to several counts in a Warrick County courtroom Monday.

Those charges included causing death while operating a motor vehicle intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury operating a motor vehicle.

That accident happened last December 17th on State Road 62 near Chandler.

Skylar Robinson-Williamson was killed when Marroquin drove the wrong way down 62 hitting another vehicle head on.

Two others were seriously injured.

