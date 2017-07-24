Warrick Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Crash that Killed Teen
The man accused of being responsible for a crash that killed a 15-year-old last year admits to driving drunk.
Osiel Marroquin pleaded guilty to several counts in a Warrick County courtroom Monday.
Those charges included causing death while operating a motor vehicle intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury operating a motor vehicle.
That accident happened last December 17th on State Road 62 near Chandler.
Skylar Robinson-Williamson was killed when Marroquin drove the wrong way down 62 hitting another vehicle head on.
Two others were seriously injured.