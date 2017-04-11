Warrick Co. Business Plans to Move to Downtown Evansville

A Warrick County business is moving to downtown Evansville. C.H. Robinson, a logistics company, believes in where the city is going, and that’s why it’s relocating to downtown.

The company plans to move into the Old Integra building at 227 Main Street in downtown Evansville.

C.H. Robinson’s general manager said the company also wants to be part of the growth and revitalization of the downtown area.

The GM said the company wants to be closer to its customers and be in touch with local college students for internship opportunities.

C.H. Robinson plans to make the move to downtown by July 2017.

