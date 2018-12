The last time Warren Central and Apollo met to start the season, it was the Dragons who came away with a one-point win.

However in 2018, Warren Central kept its foot on the pedal and dominated the Eagles on their home turf 84-45 Friday.

Next up for Apollo is a home game against Trinity (Whitesville) Dec. 1.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Catch 44Sports’ coverage high school basketball all winter long on-air and online.

Comments

comments