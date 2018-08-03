Home Indiana Warrant Issued for Providence Restaurant Owner August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Webster County Attorney’s office has issued an arrest Warrant for the owner of LaCasa restaurant in Providence.

Israel Delapaz is wanted for his failure to turn over tax proceeds he collected from customers of the restaurant.

According to he attorney’s office, Delapaz pocketed an estimated $40,838.08 of customer money that he never turned over to the City of Providence.

It’s believed Delapaz has failed to provide payment since December of 2011.

The Webster County Attorney’s office will prosecute Delapaz to the fullest extent of the law for the tax money owed by his restaurant.

