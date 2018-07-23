Home Kentucky Warrant Issued for Cash Express Armed Robbery Suspect July 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Police Department is searching for for Archie “Apache” Williams.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Williams. Police believe Williams is the suspect accused of an armed robbery that occurred at a Cash Express store in Owensboro on July 16th.

Allegedly, he attempted to tie up a customer and an employee after demanding money. No one was hurt in the incident, but Williams did take off with some cash.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams should contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

