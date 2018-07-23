44News | Evansville, IN

Warrant Issued for Cash Express Armed Robbery Suspect

Warrant Issued for Cash Express Armed Robbery Suspect

July 23rd, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

The Owensboro Police Department is searching for for Archie “Apache” Williams.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Williams. Police believe Williams is the suspect accused of an armed robbery that occurred at a Cash Express store in Owensboro on July 16th.

Allegedly, he attempted to tie up a customer and an employee after demanding money. No one was hurt in the incident, but Williams did take off with some cash.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams should contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.