Warrant Compliance Day at the Civic Center

Warrant Compliance Day will be Wednesday, July 25th from 8:00AM to noon at the Civic Center Courthouse in downtown Evansville in court room 110.

This event will allow Vanderburgh County residents to appear in front of a judge, get back onto the calendar, and have their misdemeanor warrants lifted. This event is not a way for participants to be cleared of any crimes.

Currently, there are more than 12,000 open warrants in Vanderburgh County.

Participants must bring with them a for of government ID, and the warrants must be misdemeanors. Once signed in, participants will appear in front of a judge, and afterward the warrants will be lifted.

