Home Indiana Evansville Warning for Drivers: Weinbach Ave. Construction Leaves Hidden Ditch December 1st, 2018 Jessica Dixon Evansville

Drivers beware on Weinbach Avenue.

The sidewalks along a section of the street are gone as part of an ongoing construction project.

In their place is a makeshift ditch several drivers are not noticing until it is too late.

That was the case on a busy Friday night at the River City Recreation bowling alley after a driver became stuck trying to pull out of the parking lot.

Employees for River City Recreation told 44News these incidents could have been avoided if Ragel Inc., the company in charge of the project, would use bigger barricades.

One of the employees says the owner of the bowling alley called the company about using barrel barricades, but says the company refused. They say instead the company used a few of the thinner barricades. After this car became stuck, an employee moved the small barricade closer to the exit with the hope other drivers might take notice.

The project is part of the City of Evansville’s “Weinbach Avenue Road Diet,” which will reduce the number of lanes, as well as improve pedestrian and bicycle paths from Pollack Avenue to the Lloyd Expressway.

While planning started in 2014, Ragle Inc. was awarded the project for $3.7 million earlier this year. When it is finished drivers will have one lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

Comments

comments