Warmth Builds Into The Tri-State With A Severe Weather Threat

From the TEENS and snow showers earlier this week, to the 50s, 60s, a few 70s this weekend, a severe weather threat to more cold air next week. The Tri-State Weather Roller Coaster is in full force!

After dense fog across the entire Tri-State Friday morning…

Temperatures continue on the upswing, will see highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, a few low 60s across southern most areas. Overall cloudy conditions across the region, aside from a few scattered showers and areas of drizzle across West Kentucky this afternoon, most of the rain will hold off until tonight.

Widespread rainfall will build into the region after 10PM, heavy rainfall through the overnight into early Saturday morning with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Will likely hit our low just after Midnight, in the low to mid 50s, as temperatures will rise through the overnight into Saturday morning, strong gusty winds out of the SSW will develop gusting to 30-40MPH. Areas of fog are possible too.

The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms continue through Saturday morning, it’s possible after the initial surge of moisture rolls through we get a break and see another line of shows and potentially severe storms break out in the early afternoon timeframe.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal” risk for severe storms across the entire Tri-State Saturday. Primary threats are damaging winds and large hail, can’t rule out a few tornadoes. It will be a gusty afternoon with winds gusting upwards of 40 mph, higher should you see a thunderstorm. Temperatures are expected to surge into the mid to upper 60s, a few 70s are possible across KY.

Total rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2.5″ across the region.

Drier conditions will move in Saturday Night- Sunday, all in all Sunday looks very nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s, it will be a breezy afternoon.

Much colder weather arrives by the start of next week, a front will move through Monday and usher in the 30s and 40s, we could even see a few snow showers by Tuesday.

