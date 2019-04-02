Warming Trend Underway, Late Week Rain Chances

It was another chilly start to the day, not as cold as Monday morning, but we saw lows this morning getting down into the upper 20s to low to mid 30s. The sunshine is out in full force and with a southwesterly flow developing temperatures will warm to near that 60 degree mark. And there is plenty more warmth to come over the next 7 days.

Unfortunately with the warm dry weather breaking out across the area, pollen levels will continue to rise. Not good news for the allergy sufferers. Those HIGH pollen levels will be with us for the rest of the week through the weekend. Primary allergens: Juniper, Maple, Elm.

Clear skies will be with us through the overnight and into the first part of Wednesday. Increasing clouds through the day as temperatures rise into the upper 60s to around 70. All in all Wednesday won’t be a bad day just added cloud cover.

The clouds stick around into Thursday as scattered showers will move into the area by the afternoon and evening hours. An area of low pressure will pass over the region through Friday morning. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible especially across Kentucky. Not expecting any severe weather. A few lingering showers are possible into Friday. Behind the system temperatures will continue to warm. Saturday will be in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds, remaining warm on Sunday, greater chance of showers and storms comes in the afternoon – evening. Rainfall may linger into the start of next week as milder temperatures continue.

