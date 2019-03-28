Warming Trend Continues, Unsettled End to Week

It was a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s & 50s. Saw a few sprinkles mainly north and west of Evansville. Otherwise partly sunny skies and breezy condition through the afternoon. With strong southerly winds temperatures will rise to the upper 60s to 70.

Scattered showers move into the area this evening through the overnight. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s. Rainfall will generally be scattered and not that heavy as a front pushes southward over the Tri-State. So it will be a damp start to Friday, you’ll want to keep the umbrellas handy with scattered showers throughout the day. It won’t be a washout. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s.

Widespread rainfall, will roll in Friday Night – Saturday Morning. This is when we could see heavy rain and thunderstorms, some of the storms could be strong with winds gusting to 40MPH.

As far as severe weather goes, the latest SPC forecast has a “Marginal” risk mainly south of the Tri-State but the southernmost reaches of the area could see an isolated severe storm with the main threat being damaging winds. Will continue to monitor this closely.

Rainfall totals could reach as high as 1.25″ to 1.50″ across the area. Cold front passes through Saturday afternoon and drier cooler temperatures arrive by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will return however temperatures will struggle to get to 50. Mainly dry conditions expected through next week as temperatures rise back to the 60s midweek.

