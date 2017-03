February 2017 was the warmest on record in the Evansville area, beating 1932 & 1857 in the top three (data back to 1850).

Vegetation images from Evansville February 25-26 (a month ahead of schedule):

Flowering crab (with pink flower buds already)…..Star Magnolia & Bradford Pear……Bradford Pear…..Northern Red Oak….Japanese Zelkova…..Saucer Magnolia….Pink Japanese Flowering Cherry…..

