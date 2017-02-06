Warmest February 7 In 92 Years Possible
Tuesday’s forecast of 70 would tie the February 7 record of 70 set in 1925 in Evansville.
February 6th, 2017 Chad Evans Weather Blog
Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905.