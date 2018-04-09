Warmest Day Since October 14 Ahead This Week

After 1-2″ snow Saturday morning along & south of the Ohio River & less than 1″ northward, SPRING FEVER IS AHEAD late week. Friday looks like the warmest day since October 14.

However, Sunday-Monday look……….chilly & blustery as another surge of cold air arrives.

In terms of severe weather, severe weather outbreak is possible Texas to Missouri & Illinois Friday night. We look to currently get the leftovers Saturday morning as a weakening line of storms. At this point, isolated severe weather is possible west of the Wabash River. Skies may then clear & a broken line of t’storms may form along the cold front & pass Saturday early afternoon.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments