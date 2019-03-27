Warmer Temperatures, Increasing Threat of Showers

It was another cold start to the day, saw some frost as lows dipped into the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday morning, with the clear skies and calm winds. A quick warm up is expected as southerly winds take over. Highs will top off around 60 degrees.

Clouds will roll into the region tonight through Thursday morning, so we are looking at partly sunny and warmer weather Thursday. Isolated shower possible in the morning, however most of the area will stay dry, best chance of showers arrives Thursday night – Friday. Southerly winds will continue though with temperatures rising into the upper 60s to near 70. Scattered showers for Friday, won’t be a washout but you will want to keep the umbrellas handy.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Keeping close eyes though on the timing of a cold front that will be pushing through the region Saturday. Looks like more rainfall and even thunderstorms are possible through Saturday afternoon. Behind the front, cooler and drier Canadian air moves in Sunday. Sunny skies are expected but below average with highs in the upper 40s. The dry and pleasant weather will continue through the early part of next week.

