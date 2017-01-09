Home Weather Blog Last Week Was Cold For Such Period Since 1996 for U.S. & 2010 for Tri-State…Now to Warm, Windy Weather with Heavy Rainfall Potential January 9th, 2017 Chad Evans Weather Blog Pinterest

In terms of the Lower 48, it appears that last week was the coldest such week in January since 1996 (& that is even with the warmth early in the month in our region & throughout the East & South!).

2010 was close, but at that time, the western U.S. was unusually warm, off-setting the overall Lower 48 U.S. temperature.

Here in 2017, the cold was from Oregon to California to Indiana & Kentucky to New York (-9 on Long Island!) to Florida (36 Okeechobee!).

However, the EXTENT of below normal temperatures in the U.S. for this period is only surpassed by 1979 when below-normal temperatures covered very close to the entire of the Lower 48. Here in the Tri-State, it appears that it is overall coldest such period since 2010.

January 2-8, 1996 temperature anomalies

Now, it is back to spring after this Arctic outbreak with lots of strong southerly winds, rainfall, t’storms & above to well-above normal temperatures……..

Subtropical ridge with unseasonable warm building over the South & parts of the Ohio Valley will cause a front to stall over & near the area Tuesday-Sunday. It will oscillate back & forth, but most areas around Evansville & southeastward will be dominated by spring warmth, while the rest of the Tri-State may oscillate back & forth more between spring & late winter chill. For example, Saturday features the front in the heart of the Tri-State. Data suggests Saturday afternoon-evening that it may be 70 in Madisonville & 71 at Hartford & even 62 at Owensboro, but 51 Evansville & 36 at Flora, Illinois, 40 at Washington.

Multiple rounds of rainfall & t’storms will pass through as waves of low pressure ride the front. At this point, there is no clear signal of severe weather, but the main issue will turn to localized flash flooding, then some river flooding. By Sunday, 3-6″ of total rainfall are possible.

