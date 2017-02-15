Warm Weather Impacting Plants

A warmer than usual Tri-State winter is having a big impact on plants.

Experts say February should be much colder than it has been with below freezing temperatures but conditions have been well above normal for several weeks.

Purdue Extensions Educator Larry Caplan says, “A lot of our plants have not gone in to as hard and full a dormancy as I would like to see and with the recent warm spell we’ve seen a lot of plants actually coming out of dormancy and starting to grow.”

This can be a serious problem if the weather returns to what would be considered normal for this time of year. Caplan expects snow in March and April which could cause damage to landscape plants and fruiting plants.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

