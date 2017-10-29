Warm, Wet, Stormy Pattern For the Early Half of November

Unseasonably warm weather from our area southward & unseasonably cold weather with heavy snowfall to our northwest will make for a very tight temperature gradient over the country. In between the two significant contrasts will be a very strong upper & mid level jet & a strong baroclinically (temperature difference) induced low-level jet. We will be in this zone with many storm systems in an overall highly-active weather pattern for the first half of November. Rainfall may run 200-300% of normal, increasing the potential of flooding & pattern & dynamics certainly supports the potential of severe weather from the Lower Mississippi to the Ohio Valley. We may have multiple opportunities for severe weather & heavy rainfall for the next 19 days. Many of these systems will bring flooding rainfall to parts of California to the Pacific Northwest with heavy, heavy snowfall in higher terrain. However, given the extent of cold, some systems may bring snowfall levels uncommonly low for the time of year in the West.

Overall, just be ready for a spring-like pattern of severe potential & potentially flooding rainfall & be aware of the dangers of nocturnal tornadoes this time of year.

As always…..AAA……..be Aware of any severe weather potential………be Alert to changing conditions, watches, etc………….& Act should severe weather warnings be issued.

I say this because it has been a while since we have been in this pattern & mode & it is our second severe season. Some of the most deadly, strongest tornadoes in the area have occurred in November when looking at past records & heavy flooding rains often accompany such events.

It appears that a burst of below normal temperatures may occur before/around Thanksgiving, but a rebound is likely after that right into December with the resumption of a similar weather pattern to early November. In fact, the pattern overall from November 1 to mid-December looks similar when averaged-out with above normal temperatures here to the Deep South & below normal temperatures with uncommon winter-type heavy snows northwest of our area with multiple significant systems with flooding hitting California & the northwest U.S.

