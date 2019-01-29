Warm Up With Sparkly Shopping at the Jewelry Soiree

Looking to grab a unique Valentine’s Day gift?

How about a gift with a purpose?

Old North Fair Trade Market is hosting their Jewelry Soiree next week!

Our annual Jewelry Soiree provides a wonderful opportunity to see the new items we have in the shop, purchase that perfect Valentine’s Day gift, visit with friends, and have a bite of chocolate. The Jewelry Soiree is held in Old North’s Fellowship Hall (behind the church with plenty of parking and lots of room).

The Fair Trade Market is completely volunteer run and our shop location is provided by Old North United Methodist Church. This enables us to use 25% of our profits to give back to other missions in the community and across the world. Our slogan is ‘a double dose of thoughtful giving’. You can find us on Facebook at Old North Fair Trade Market.

The Jewelry Soiree will be held in Old North’s Fellowship Hall on Wednesday, February 6, from 5-7 p.m. We will have a large selection of jewelry available, as well as Fair Trade coffee, tea, and chocolate. It’s a great opportunity for Valentine’s Day shopping.

We are a local Fair Trade Market and our shop carries items made by artisans around the world. We are members of the Fair Trade Federation, which ensures that we and the artisans and the wholesalers adhere to nine principles of Fair Trade. The goals of these principles include making sure artisans work in safe working conditions and are paid fair wages for their work.

Mark your calendars, and happy shopping!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments