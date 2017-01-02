Warm Advection Fog….Showers/T’Storms & Much Warmer

Warm, moist air is gliding over cooler, moist air near the surface producing the warm advection fog tonight. It will be very dense in some areas, thus Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for nearly entire Tri-State until 9 a.m. There will also be areas of drizzle & a few showers. Temps will be on the rise tonight from 40s to the 50s.

Winds will increase & clear fog tomorrow mid- to late-morning with breezy conditions (gusts to 25 mph) developing & increasing scattered showers & t’storms. Periods of scattered showers & t’storms are likely through out the day with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & highs 55-67 north to south (63 Evansville area). The greatest coverage of rainfall/t’storms will tend to be later in the day, toward late afternoon-early evening.

Locally-heavy rainfall is possible in t’storms that train for a while over the same area. Although most totals will tend to run 0.75″-1.8-“, a few isolated +2” totals are possible.

T’Storm clusters & discrete cells look to be embedded in all the showers around. It does not look like a squall line in the evening or at any point. The clusters/discrete cells may produce a couple/few isolated severe t’storms along & south of I-64 over the Tri-State.

