Wanted Suspect Crashes Stolen Vehicle Following Pursuit April 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A wanted Princeton man crashes a stolen vehicle following a high-speed chase. Zeberiah Stilwell, 40, is facing a laundry list of charges, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, auto theft, burglary, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

Yesterday evening, police received numerous complaints about a reckless driver on I-64 going over 100 miles per hour in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers found the suspect’s vehicle near the Ferdinand exit, and caught up to it near I-64 and State Road 145.

Police say the driver, later identified as Stilwell, exited I-64 and drove onto S.R. 145 where they say he disregarded an INDOT barricade, indicating a road closure.

Stilwell continued northbound on SR 145 before making a u-turn and driving south head-on toward the troopers. He swerved before hitting the troopers and drove through a fiedl near Taylor Hollow Road, before crashing into a ditch.

Stilwell and his passenger, William McCarter, 22, of Vincennes, fled the scene on foot. Troopers apprehended McCarter near the crash site.

Meanwhile, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident reporting a suspect trying to break into their home, near the crash location.

A short time later, troopers and deputies arrived and spotted Stilwell running through the woods away from the residence. He was apprehended a few minutes later.

Stilweel was taken to Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation then taken to the Dubois County Jail. He was wanted on warrants for burglary in the State of Illinois, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of pseudoephedrine (more than 10 grams), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stilwell is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

McCarter was taken to the Perry County Hospital for a medical evaluation before he was transported to the Dubois County Jail. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

