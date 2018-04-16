Wanted Florida Man Arrested In Evansville

A Florida man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested in Evansville. Dahmed Heath, 28, was arrested yesterday evening and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Evansville police were called to a motel in the 8100 block of East Walnut Street for a reported sexual assault. Police detained several men in the room as part of the investigation.

Officers say Heath gave them a false name, but officers were able to determine his real identity. Police say they found out he was wanted for attempted murder in Ft. Lauderdale.

These attempted murder charges stem from a shooting on April 6th at a home in the 2600 block of Northwest 22nd Street in Ft. Lauderdale.

Authorities say Heath shot Oran Jackson, 31, several times, but Jackson survived and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

There’s no word on why Heath shot Jackson.

Heath is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail, awaiting extradition.

