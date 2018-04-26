Wanted Felon Rams Sheriff’s Office Cruiser

A Gary, Indiana man being sought on a probation violation warrant is arrested and facing additional charges after ramming a Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

Rashad Thompson, 31, is accused of ramming a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in an attempt to escape arrest this morning.

Around 9:40 a.m., deputies and Evansville Police stopped a Chevy Suburban for a traffic violation. The vehicle pulled into Thornton’s gas station on Morgan Avenue and Boeke Road.

Officers say Thompson was a violent felon wanted for violating the terms of his probation.

Thompson was on probation from a 2016 arrest for battery of a law enforcement officer, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting law enforcement, and escape from custody.

When an officer and deputy approached the stopped vehicle, they say Thompson initially gave them a false name and refused to get out of the vehicle.

Authorities say Thompson locked the doors and rolled up all the windows, then put the vehicle in reverse and began backing up. A deputy put his vehicle next to the Chevy Suburban to prevent Thompson from exiting the parking lot. The deputy claims Thompson rammed the side of the sheriff’s office vehicle.

Deputies broke the windows of Thompson’s vehicle and removed him from the vehicle.

Thompson is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

In addition to his local charges, Thompson is being held on a Daviess County, Kentucky warrant for 1st Degree Assault.

