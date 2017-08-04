Wanted Evansville Felon Arrested On Several Drug Charges

An Evansville man wanted on meth charges is found in a hotel with several other drugs. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Scott Bond on a felony warrant for dealing methamphetamine and several other drug charges.

Indiana State Police, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies, and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force responded to the Howard Johnson Hotel on North Green River Road to arrest Bond. Officers received information that Bond was staying at that hotel.

When officers knocked at the door they say Bond tried to escape through a bathroom window. He was arrested outside of the hotel room. His 18-year-old daughter, Gabrielle Bond, was found inside the hotel room.

Officers searched the room and found several baggies with 54 grams of crystal meth, some marijuana, drug paraphernalia, controlled substances, three handguns, two rifles, ammunition and $482 in cash.

Scott and Gabrielle were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where they are being held without bond. Scott is facing a laundry list of charges, including dealing meth, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony, possession of an altered handgun, resisting law enforcement, and visiting a common nuisance.

Gabrielle is charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

