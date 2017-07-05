Wanted Dubois Co. Felon Taken into Custody

Authorities say a wanted Dubois County felon is back behind bars after being sought by law enforcement for nearly a week.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Christopher C. Jones in Martin County on Tuesday evening around 6:30.

Jones is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Last week, officers tried to serve a warrant at a home for Jones on Wednesday, June 28th.

When they arrived, they say Jones took off towards a wooded area. A K-9 unit could not track him down.

He is being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

There’s no word on whether or not Jones will face additional charges.

