Wanted Dubois Co. Felon Taken into Custody
Authorities say a wanted Dubois County felon is back behind bars after being sought by law enforcement for nearly a week.
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Christopher C. Jones in Martin County on Tuesday evening around 6:30.
Jones is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Last week, officers tried to serve a warrant at a home for Jones on Wednesday, June 28th.
When they arrived, they say Jones took off towards a wooded area. A K-9 unit could not track him down.
He is being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
There’s no word on whether or not Jones will face additional charges.