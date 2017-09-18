Home Indiana Wanted Driver Leads Troopers On Chase, Rams Police Car In Perry Co. September 18th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana

In Perry County, an attempt to pull over a wanted man ends with a lengthy chase and the driver crashing into a police car.

Thirty-year-old Blake Hensley of Tell City is facing several charges, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and operating while intoxicated.

Indiana State troopers say around 12:40 Saturday morning, they saw Hensley run a stop sign. And Hensley had an active warrant for battering a police officer in Warrick County.

Troopers say Hensley did not stop heading toward Troy. At some point in the chase troopers say Hensley crashed into a police car. He also drove through camp grounds, a soybean field, crashed into a shelter house and street signs.

Then he hit the car again before coming to a stop.Troopers eventually caught Hensley after chasing him into the woods and into the Ohio River.

