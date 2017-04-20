Wanted Daviess Co. Burglary Suspect Turns Himself In

A Daviess County, Kentucky burglary suspect, who has turned himself in, will appear in court next month. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1900 block of East 6th Street to investigate a reported burglary. It happened Monday just after midnight.

Charles Shoemaker is charged with second degree burglary. Shoemaker was captured on video surveillance in connection with the burglary, and those images were shared on the DCSO Facebook page. Detectives said they received several tips Tuesday, but they say Shoemaker reached out to them, wanting to turn himself in.

Detectives found Shoemaker in the 900 block of East 6th Street and interviewed him at the Courthouse. They say he confessed to breaking into the home.

Shoemaker was cited to appear in court for second degree burglary. His court date is set for Tuesday, May 16th.

