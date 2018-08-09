Want Local Leaders to Serve You Dinner?

Ever want a local leader or personality to wait on you hand and foot?

Who wouldn’t?

Bonus?

It’s also a fundraiser for the AIDS Holiday Project!

It’s the TSA Celebrity Dinner, Sunday, August 12th starting at 6 pm at the Holiday Inn Airport in Evansville.

Tickets are just forty dollars for dinner, and to be served by local leaders and personalities.

Remember that proceeds from the event go to help families suffering from AIDS.

Get tickets here.

I’ll see y’all at the party, I’ll be the one in an apron carrying a tray that’s way too big for me.





