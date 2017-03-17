Want Your Kiddo to Be on TV?!

Let me answer that…you do.



We’re planning some FUN for the kids during Spring Break this year…

It’s called “Spring Break Stars”!

Students on Spring Break can be on our Morning Show the week of March 27th through the 31st.

The kids will get the chance to star on TV and learn what goes on #BehindTheScenes of a News operation.

Imagine it…a Mini Entertainment Insider!

For more details, go to the 44News This Morning Facebook page…

Or send an email submission to News@wevv.com using the title “Spring Break Stars”.

#STOKED

