Walter McCarty, UE to Announce Roster Next Week

With six players returning, UE Basketball Coach Walter McCarty says he plans to announce the 2018-2019 roster next week.

Among those returning include Dainius Chatkevicius, Marty Hill, K.J. Riley, Noah Frederking, John Hall, and Evan Kuhlman. Solomon Hainna will transfer to Texas-Rio Grande Valley. He sat out for the majority of the season with an undisclosed injury.

According to VerbalCommits.com, the Aces have gained three commits with two offers open. This leaves three additional spots open next season for the incoming 2018-2019 class.

McCarty says the program will schedule one more non-conference game, which has yet to be released.



