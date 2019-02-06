Walter McCarty Gets Ejected in Loss at Indiana State

University of Evansville Head Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty didn’t lead his squad for a portion of the Aces’ 85-62 loss at Indiana State Wednesday.

After receiving two technical fouls, McCarty was ejected in the second half at the Hulman Center. The incident marks the second time in about two weeks McCarty has been critical of referees. He received a one-game suspension for saying officiating “sucked” following UE’s loss at Drake January 23. Brad Ferrie, who officiated UE’s loss in Des Moines, was a referee at Indiana State Wednesday.

When 44News asked UE to comment on McCarty’s ejection, Sports Information Director Bob Pristash stated, “Nobody comments on that type of stuff.”

The Aces trailed 39-17 at halftime. UE shot 20 percent from the field and was 0-10 from three-point range. Dainius Chatkevicius led the Aces with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

A post-game report airs tonight on 44News.

Comments

comments