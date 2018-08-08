Home Indiana Evansville Walter McCarty and Old National Bank Launch New Leadership Academy August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Old National Bank has announced the formation of the Walter McCarty Leadership Academy.

The new academy is an initiative that will benefit the Evansville area with the primary goal to develop leadership skills and provide growth opportunities through unique experiences.

One of those experiences will be through the Old National Bank Community Section, who will be providing 50 complimentary seats behind the visitor’s bench for each men’s and women’s basketball games.

“Old National is happy to serve as a University of Evansville partner and truly honored to bring the vision of the Walter McCarty Leadership Academy to life-supporting our community’s greatest asset, our youth,” said Old National Region CEO Sara Miller. “Through educational programming and unique experiences focused on leadership and life skills development, we hope to create, strengthen and empower the next generation of leaders.”

Walter McCarty says that he believes this will be great for social skill and life skill development, as well as provide opportunities for kids who otherwise wouldn’t have them. McCarty says that being an Evansville native who has the opportunity to give back to his home town is very meaningful to him.

The partnership between Old National Bank and the University of Evansville is not limited to just the new academy. Starting in 2018, Old National Bank will donate $3 to the academy for every 3 pointer made by the Aces men’s and women’s squad. This donation will be called “ONB Three.”



