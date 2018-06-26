Walnut Street Improvement Project Kickoff Ceremony Planned

The city of Evansville hosts a kick-off ceremony for the Walnut Street Improvement Project. It’s an approximately 3.1 project from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Vann Avenue that includes everything from rehabbing the pavement, curbs, and even sidewalks.

On the north side of the sidewalk, they’re also planning a multi-use trail. Project representatives were on hand Tuesday to answer any questions about the plans and get feedback from the community.

Organizers are calling it a road diet project because they’re trying to reduce the number of travel lanes from four to three.

This project should break ground in 2020 and more phases will follow.

