Walmart Theft Suspect Takes Nearly $1,400 Worth of Merchandise

A Henderson man is behind bars after allegedly stealing nearly $1,400 worth of merchandise from Walmart. 51-year-old Barry Williams is faces charges of resisting arrest, shoplifting, giving false name or address and identity theft without consent.

Officers responded to the Henderson Walmart on Monday around 2 p.m. for a shoplifting incident. When they arrived, they spoke with Williams, who matched the theft suspect’s description. Police say he gave them a false name and resisted arrest.

He reportedly stole $1,361.15 worth of merchandise.

Williams is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $2,500 cash only bond.

