Walmart Takes a Cue from Amazon and Applies for a Drone

There could be a drone war in the works between Walmart and Amazon. Walmart is taking a cue from Amazon by applying for a patent for a blimp to deploy drones.

Amazon filed for a patent about a year ago for a flying warehouse. The patent application shows the Walmart blimp would fly as high as 1,000 ft. and launch both Human controlled and autonomous drones.

The move could help Walmart cut costs by eliminating the need for so called ‘last mile’ shipping. Shares of Walmart have rallied nearly 15 percent so far in 2017.



