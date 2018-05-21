Home Kentucky Walmart In Morganfield Is Currently Closed Due To A Fire May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Morganfield, Kentucky Walmart is closed for the day due to a fire that occurred at the store this morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene morning, encountering heavy smoke, and began extinguishing flames in the fabric section of the store. The store had been evacuated at this point, and the emergency sprinkler systems had been activated.

The store has suffered from some smoke and water damage.

The closure announcement was made through the store location facebook page

No details on how the fire started are available at this time.

Comments

comments