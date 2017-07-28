Home Kentucky Walmart Helps Kids In Daviess Co. Get Ready For School July 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Walmart is helping kids in Daviess County Kentucky get ready for the upcoming academic year. The company is selling packets full of school supplies that kids can use at school. Those school supplies cost $5 each.

This effort is part of Walmart’s goal to help make sure every child has a fair chance at the start of the school year.

The packets are available at both Walmart locations in Owensboro.

If you want to help out, the campaign will run until 8 p.m. on Friday and until Saturday evening.

