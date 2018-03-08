Home Indiana Walmart Employees in Indiana to Receive $14M in Cash Bonuses March 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Employees at Hoosier Walmarts will soon have a little more cash in their pockets. They’re getting a cut of more than $560 million in bonuses from the fourth quarter.

Nearly 900,000 Walmart associates around the country will be getting in on the bonuses. In Indiana, Walmart workers will see about $14 million in cash bonuses.

Walmart laid out plans at the beginning of this year to up the starting wage for hourly associates to at least $11 an hour. The company also has plans to expand maternity and paternity leave.

Comments

comments