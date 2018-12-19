Home Indiana Evansville Walmart Donates Over $1 Million to Evansville Charities in 2018 December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Walmart Foundation has a made a sizable donation to charities in Evansville for the fiscal year 2018.

Walmart, Sam’s Club, and the Walmart Foundation announced they have donated a total of $1,579,212 in cash and in-kind contributions to non-profit organizations in the River City during 2018.

In Evansville, Walmart and Sam’s Club donated 870,055 pounds of food to local food banks and hunger relief organizations during 2018, which is the equivalent of 725,046 meals. Walmart associates also performed 1,047 hours of volunteer service in their communities throughout the year.

“Walmart is an outstanding community partner whose regular food donations to Tri-State Food Bank, in addition to the generous cash support they provide, make a huge impact on fighting hunger throughout the 33 counties we serve in the Tri-State,” said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director of Tri-State Food Bank, Inc.

In addition to the donations, Walmart encourages associates to get involved with charitable organizations that matter to them, their families and the communities they serve.

Comments

comments