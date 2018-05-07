Home Illinois Wallethub Releases Report on Best and Worst States For Working Moms May 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

With Mother’s Day approaching and 70 percent of moms with children are working, the personal-finance website Wallethub releases a report on the best and worst states for working moms.

After taking in 15 key factors including child care costs and annual median women’s salaries, the Wallethub list ranks Indiana 15th, Illinois 18th, and Kentucky 27th.

The number one state for working moms, Vermont, and the worst, Idaho.

To check out the entire list and full report visit Wallethub.

Comments

comments