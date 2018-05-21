Home Illinois Wallethub Releases Report on Best and Worst Stares for Military Retirees May 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A new survey shows Kentucky is the best place in the Tri-State for military members to retire. The Wallethub survey puts the bluegrass at 14th with Illinois coming in at 39th and Indiana 42nd.

The survey notes that many military retirees re-enter the job market but some may have a hard time transitioning back into civilian life.

The best places for retiring military members are Florida, Virginia, and New Hampshire.

The worst are Vermont, Oregon, and the District of Columbia.

To check out the entire list and full report visit Wallethub.

