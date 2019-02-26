WalletHub Releases List of Hard-Working Cities

How hard do you work?

A new report from WalletHub scored 116 major cities in the United States to find out which ones have the most workaholics.

Plano, Texas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Irving, Texas; and San Francisco, California have some of the hardest workers, but Anchorage, Alaska takes home top honors.

Experts reviewed direct and indirect work factors like average work week hours, employment rate, average commute time, and amount of workers with multiple jobs.

Indianapolis came in at number 48, Louisville was at 65, and Nashville came in at number 20.

To see how your community ranks, you can click here.

Information from this story was provided by Fox News.

