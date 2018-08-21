Home Indiana Evansville WalletHub Releases Report on Best and Worst State For Women to Work August 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

With women’s equality day around the corner, a new study ranks the best state’s for women to work. In the Tri-State, Illinois ranked 13th, Indiana ranked 20th and Kentucky came in at 28.

To determine where women receive the most equal treatment WalletHub compared all 50 states across 16 key metrics. The data looked at the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

New York came in the top spot as the best state for women’s workplace equality.

Click here to view the full report.

