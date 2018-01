Home Illinois Wallethub Ranks Kentucky as Worst State to Retire January 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A survey taken says Kentucky is not the best place to retire. Wallethub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of retirement-friendliness.

It ranked states in affordability, quality of life, and healthcare. Kentucky ranked 50th on the list making it the worst state to retire.

Indiana comes in at number 32 while Illinois is ranked at number 31.

The best states to retire are Florida, Colorado and South Dakota.

