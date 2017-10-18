Home Kentucky Wallethub Ranks Kentucky Least Vulnerable State to Identity Theft October 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Following the giant Equifax hack Wallethub is releasing its study on the states most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

Kentucky is on the list of least vulnerable states in the nation.

Wallethub looked at several statistics including each state’s number of complaints per capita and the average amount of money lost because of identity theft.

The most vulnerable states are California and Rhode Island. Illinois comes in at 14 and Indiana at 16.

Kentucky ranks among the least vulnerable coming up at number 44 when it comes to identifying theft even with the recent Equifax hack.

Comments

comments